India’s Nifty 50, Sensex trim gains; global markets’ rally fades

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip indexes pared early gains on Monday, as global stocks’ rally stalled over doubts about the expected U.S. rate cut in March 2024, ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading and central bank policy decisions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.13% to 20,997.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.15% higher at 69,928.53.

Both indexes gained about 0.3% each during the session, with the Sensex surpassing 70,000 levels for the first time in intraday trade. Asian markets declined. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index lost 0.33% on worries about the U.S. rate outlook on the back of stronger-than-expected jobs data and deflationary concerns in China.

The U.S. consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve’s rate decision, both due later in the week, are likely to influence the near-term interest rate outlook and market trajectory, two analysts said.

“India represents the single best choice in both Asia ex-Japan and emerging market universes,” analysts at Macquarie said in a note, citing strong domestic fund flows, steady earnings and return of foreign fund inflows as key supporting factors for the rally in Indian markets.

Pharma stocks fell 0.76%, led by a 5.04% decline in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories after its facility in Hyderabad city received observations from the US’ drug regulator. The stock was also the top Nifty 50 loser.

Energy gained 0.40%, supported by the ongoing drop in crude oil prices.

Brent Crude futures recorded their seventh consecutive week of losses on Friday, and hovered around $76 per barrel in Asian trading hours. A fall in oil prices is positive for importers of the commodity like India.

The more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps gained 0.74% and 0.84%, respectively, supported by domestic mutual fund inflows.