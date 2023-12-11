BAFL 52.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
Dec 11, 2023
World

US F-16 jet crashes in South Korea, pilot rescued after ejecting

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 11:57am

SEOUL: A US F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday while on a routine training flight and the pilot was rescued after ejecting when the aircraft experienced an “in-flight emergency,” the US Air Force unit stationed in the country said.

The pilot was rescued in the Yellow Sea by the South Korean coast guard and returned to the Kunsan Air Base, the 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement.

The cause of the emergency was being investigated, it said.

The unit commander, Colonel Matthew Gaetke, said he was grateful for the pilot’s recovery and that he was in good condition, the statement said.

Four dead after two Indonesian military planes crash

The air base located in the South Korean west coast city of Gunsan is one of the two main air bases used by the US military in the country.

