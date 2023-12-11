BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: Wapda chief reviews river diversion system

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

LAHORE: Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Diamer- Bhasha Dam Project on Sunday to review the river diversion system, which is operational since last week after partial diversion of River Indus at Diamer Basha Dam Project site.

The diversion system consists of about one Kilometre-long diversion tunnel, 0.857 Km-long diversion canal and two coffer (starter) dams – one at the upstream and other at the downstream of the main dam site.

Wapda succeeded in diverting River Indus partially last week through the diversion system constructed for the purpose. At present, mighty River Indus is flowing mainly through diversion tunnel and diversion canal, while partly through its natural course.

Chairman Wapda also reviewed construction progress on different sites of the project. CEO, GM/ project director Diamer Basha Dam and representatives of the consultants and the contractors were also present during the chairman’s visit. The chairman was briefed about the test-run of the diversion system.

The diversion tunnel and diversion canal both are functioning satisfactorily. At present, construction work is continuing smoothly on 13 sites simultaneously, he was further briefed.

It is pertinent to mention that Wapda is all set to achieve the land mark of Indus River diversion at Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project next week by plugging the upstream coffer dam.

River Indus will, then, be flowing completely through the diversion system, bypassing the main dam site and rejoining its natural course after about a distance of 800 meters.

Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project is being constructed on River Indus, 40-Km downstream of Chilas town. This mega multipurpose project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

It has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land. Power generation capacity of the project stands at 4,500 MW, with annual energy generation of 18 billion units.

