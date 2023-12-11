BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Toll-free helpline launched for Afghan DPs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

PESHAWAR: Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched a toll-free helpline for the support of displaced Afghans nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The helpline is given a name in Pashto (Marsata) support (0800-02828) was formally inaugurated the other day, said a press release issued by the non-governmental organization.

The helpline is dedicated to providing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) referral services, marking a critical step in aiding the vulnerable Afghan community. Gender-based violence (GBV) is a prevalent issue within the displaced Afghan community-setting, which is further exacerbated with lack the necessary knowledge and awareness to seek help.

Often, survivors and community are unaware of available resources and available services or fear stigma, leading to underreporting and a continuation of the cycle of violence. Addressing this gap in awareness and providing accessible information is crucial for the protection and empowerment of affected individuals.

For effective services-provision by Marsata Helpline, a comprehensive mapping of service providers was conducted to ensure effective coordination with other helplines and service providers.

This meticulous groundwork ensures that the helpline is well-equipped to link GBV survivors among the Afghan displaced people to the necessary services.

At the occasion of launching ceremony organized at Peshawar, Fazal Rabbi, Director of the SSU Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed that “Pakistan Government and Afghan Commissionerate are devoted to enhancing protection services for the Afghan community in Pakistan, ensuring they are safeguarded from harassment, violence, and abuse.

We will contribute our support and collaboration with organizations committed to doing so in the ambit of the law.” Amir Hamza, Protection Coordinator at IOM Pakistan, highlighted the importance of this initiative.

“Protecting the displaced Afghan population is paramount. Marsata will play a pivotal role in offering crucial support and services, especially to those affected by GBV. It’s more than a helpline; it can be a lifeline for many.” he said.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins, emphasized the significance of connecting GBV survivors to service providers: “For displaced populations, especially GBV survivors, access to the right services can be life-changing. Marsata isn’t just a helpline; it’s a bridge linking those in need to a network of support and care. This can profoundly impact their recovery and integration.”

