BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-11

Shell eyes $6bn in Nigeria offshore, gas investments

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

ABUJA: Oil giant Shell sees $6 billion in investment opportunities in Nigeria, especially in offshore, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, the country’s presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Nigeria, the continent’s top economy and major oil producer, is seeking to attract more foreign investment since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to office in May with a raft of economic reforms.

After meeting with Tinubu in Abuja, Shell representative Zoe Yujnovich announced an “imminent” $5 billion investment in the Bonga North offshore project and commitment to another $1 billion over the next 5 to 10 years in gas and LNG, according to a presidency statement.

Shell remains committed to investments in Nigeria, “particularly as the company refocuses its investment to key into new and existing opportunities in the Deepwater and Gas sector,” the statement said.

Shell gas investments

Comments

1000 characters

Shell eyes $6bn in Nigeria offshore, gas investments

Sanjrani accepts resignation of Tarin

LoIs for hydropower projects: KP seeks provinces’ say in PPIB WG

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

WHO demands immediate access to Gaza

Israel steps up its offensive in Gaza

COAS leaves for US

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Account opening with CDC: SECP’s CGP to facilitate stock market intermediaries, investors

‘Handling complaints of aggrieved persons’: President sets aside order of Banking Mohtasib

Saudi minister seeks govt’s intervention for resolution of KE issue

Read more stories