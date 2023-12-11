There are 68 living languages but 12 of them are major sources of communication: experts

KARACHI: There are around 68 ‘living’ indigenous languages which are spoken in different areas of Pakistan, but 12 of these languages are the major sources of communication in different parts of country, linguists and experts said adding that most of these 12 Pakistani languages were evolving with creation of literature and poetry.

They maintained that although some of the local languages were ‘endangered’. Majority of the Pakistani languages were not only stable but were also evolving as literature was being developed in these languages while poets were doing poetry in these languages.

Speaking at the launch of a thematic calendar on regional languages of Pakistan, they said a year-long research exercise had been carried out to highlight the linguistic and cultural diversity in the country and document them in the form of thematic calendar under the aegis of Jahan-e-Maseeha Adbi Forum (JMAF).

A Mushaira was also arranged at the launch of thematic calendar titled “Mohabat Ki Zubaneyn” or “Languages of Love”, which was presided over by Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui while several other poets including Ajmal Siraj, Khalid Irfan and renowned Sindhi and Urdu language poet Adal Soomro who presented their poetry and verses.

Renowned poet and linguist Ajmal Siraj shared the experience of this research exercise and how such an initiative could help unfold layers of Pakistani culture to build its positive image across the globe. Renowned poet and academician Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui lauded Jahan-e-Maseeha Adbi Forum for their efforts in promoting art and literature among Pakistani physicians as well as common people, saying it was commendable to see some people and organizations which are striving hard to promote art, literature, book reading culture, poetry and linguistics in the country.

“Jahan-e-Maseeha Adbi Forum is the off-shoot of pharmaceutical firm PharmEvo, which is promoting literature and poetry in the country. Creation of thematic calendars on diversified themes after months and years of research are a commendable effort”, Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui added.

linguist Ajmal Siraj said after a year-long research, they had come up with a thematic calendar on the theme of Pakistani languages, saying their research revealed that most of the regional languages in Pakistan were not only stable but they were evolving and progressing with the creation of literature and poetry in them.

He maintained that Pakistani regional languages were playing an important role in cultural diversity and keeping the country united, adding that as a multi-lingual country, Pakistan was contributing to the high quality literature and poetry on globally.

Vice Chancellor, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Prof Saeed Qureshi lauded the pharmaceutical firm PharmEvo for holding literary gatherings, book fairs and poetry sittings saying no society could progress without development of art, literature and poetry in mainstream and local languages.

“Languages play an important role in human development and evolution as most of the social and scientific development is not possible without development of languages”, he said adding that management of PharmEvo deserve commendation for promoting soft image of Pakistan by publishing thematic calendars on different themes.

Deputy CEO of the pharmaceutical firm PharmEvo Syed Jamshaid Ahmed said for the last 24 years, they were preparing thematic calendars, holding book fairs, publishing books on art, literature and poetry and holding Mushairas to promote the soft image of Pakistan and promote ethics in the field of medicine marketing. “It is the 25th calendar in 24 years history of PharmEvo.

We started as a small company and now we are the 17th largest company in Pakistan, which believes in ethics, healthy competition and creation of a healthy society”, he added.

