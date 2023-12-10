BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Experts emphasize protecting small farmers from economic distress

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

HYDERABAD: Experts from national and international organizations have emphasized planning to protect small farmers from economic distress through insurance and small loans, due to floods, cyclones, famine, drought, and diseases in crops and animals, while Government, academia, private sector, and the social sector should work together for the rehabilitation and support of small farmers affected from possible risks in future.

A meeting was held in connection with the discussion on the basic issues and problems of providing small and easy loans to farmers and insurance of crops and animals, which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri at University Senate Hall.

Michael J. McCord, Principal Managing Director of Micro Insurance Center Milliman USA, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SAFCO, and heads of various departments were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that small farmers and cattle owners in Sindh do not get advanced information regarding climate changes during floods, cyclones, and disasters, due to which they are unable to save their crops and animals.

Michael J. McCord, principal managing director of the Micro Insurance Center Milliman USA said during a presentation on "Climate Resilient Products and Services" in the Agriculture and Livestock sector that we are working with the province's academia, social, and private sectors to insure small farmers and their livestock in Sindh, in this context the purpose of consultation with the experts of Sindh Agriculture University is to collect the details of the losses during the calamities and exchange with research and academic experts.

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SAFCO said that through the resources and experts of the SAU and with the support of SAFCO, the objectives of supporting and rehabilitating local farmers will be achieved, which will play an important role in advancing climate resilience solutions in Sindh.

On the occasion, Dean Dr. Altaf Siyal said that apart from natural disasters, farmers also need help in dealing with human-caused losses.

Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr. Parshootam Khatri, Dr. Irfan Sheikh, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito and others were present on this occasion.

