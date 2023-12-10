BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Malaysian palm oil futures up

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, tracking strength in rival oils, and snapping a five-session losing streak. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 48 ringgit, or 1.30%, to 3,750 ringgit ($803.86) by the midday break.

However, the futures are down 3.20% for the week. “Overnight strong gains in rival oils has prompted futures benchmark contract to open gap up, snapping 5-day negative streak,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Another trader said the market is expected to take profits before the weekend, while waiting for the Malaysian Palm Oil Board data scheduled to be published on Dec. 12.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.82%, while its palm oil contract was up 2.62%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.16%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Malaysian ringgit, the contract’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.15% against the US dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Indonesia will continue its mandatory 35% biodiesel blending in 2024 and has allocated 13.41 million kilolitres of biodiesel for next year, slightly higher than the 13.15 million kilolitres allotted for 2023. Palm oil is used as feedstock to make biodiesel. Palm oil on the European vegetable oils market rose on Thursday on the back of stronger CBOT soyoil futures and a weaker dollar. Asking prices for palm oil were between $10 and $30 a tonne higher.

Palm oil may climb into a range of 3,781 ringgit to 3,813 ringgit per metric ton, as a wave c from 3,920 ringgit has completed, Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao said.

