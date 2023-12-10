BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Copper extends gains on China demand, rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

LONDON: Copper prices extended their rebound on Friday, lifted by firm demand in top metals market China and hopes for interest rate cuts next year that would boost the global economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1% to $8,425 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading. LME copper rose 0.7% on Thursday after three days of losses.

China’s Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said the country will spur domestic demand and consolidate and enhance the economic recovery in 2024, while Chinese passenger vehicle sales jumped 25.5% in November.

“Now that copper has corrected, the market will continue to focus on supply risks and strong demand in China, which is the reason we’re bouncing today,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

A major copper mine was shut in Panama late last month, while strikes have also caused disruptions at mines recently. “The strong trade numbers from China highlight a mismatch between worries about the economic slowdown in China and then at the same time the underlying demand for copper, which remains quite strong,” Hansen added. China’s exports grew for the first time in six months in November and its copper imports climbed 10.1% from the prior month to the highest in almost two years.

The premium to import copper into China hovered around a one-year high at $112.50 a ton. Later, investors would keep a close eye on US non-farm payrolls data. A weak number would keep hopes alive for interest rate cuts next year, Hansen said.

On a weekly basis, LME copper is set for the first fall in four as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium gained 0.8% to $2,149.50 a ton, nickel advanced 2.1% to $16,855, zinc added 0.6% to $2,421, lead climbed 0.8% to $2,035 and tin dipped 0.1% to $24,650, but was set for the biggest weekly gain since July 7, up about 3%.

