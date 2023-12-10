Prices of essential kitchen items on the rise

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in sugar price which went up from Rs 6,390 per 50kg bag to Rs 6,700 per bag, while in retail sugar is being sold at Rs140/145 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs 13,600 per 40kg to Rs 13,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs345 per kg against Rs360 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs550 per kg against Rs570 per kg. Egg price witnessed no changes as it remained stable at Rs 9,890 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs350 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour in wholesale market is available at Rs 2,100 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,150 per 15 kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 2,080 against Rs 2,100 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,110 per bag against Rs 2,130 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed an increase as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,150 per 900 gram pack against Rs 2,100 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea at Rs 1,800 per kg against Rs 1,750 per kg. Powdered chili price remained stable at Rs700 per kg, and turmeric powder price at Rs700 per kg.

Owing to an increase in domestic gas prices the tandoor owners have increased the roti price by Rs5 per roti from Rs20 to Rs25, naan price from Rs30 to Rs35 and paratha price from Rs45 to Rs50. The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price went up, as officially it is available at Rs274 against Rs270 per kg, however, LPG distributors and traders are selling the commodity at their own set price in violation of the OGRA’s set price of Rs270 per kg as the distributors and retailers are selling the commodity in the range of Rs300-330 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 4,210, while in the market it is available at Rs 5,000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs790 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams. Prepared tea cup at a normal tea stall is available at Rs70 per cup. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250, while roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti, and naan at Rs30.

Rice prices during this week remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 13,000 per 40kg, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs 10,500 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs290 per kg, and broken Basmati rice at Rs 9,500, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil price went up from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,050 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee’s price went down Rs 2,420 per 5kg tin to Rs 2,390 and cooking oil from Rs 2,550 to Rs 2,500 per 5-litre bottle. Pulses’ prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs530 per kg, gram pulse at Rs260 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs370 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs350-550 per kg, moong at Rs280 against Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs260 per kg against Rs320 per kg.

A week ago, Milk Pak and Olpers have increased the prices of their packed milk as small Milk Pak and other brands’ prices have been increased from Rs70 per pack to Rs75, while one litre pack is available from Rs260 per pack to Rs270 per pack. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs220 per kg to Rs240 per kg.

Detergents’ prices and bathing soaps’ prices witnessed no changes as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol’s normal size bathing soap are available at Rs145 per pack and family pack at Rs170 per pack. Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a decreasing trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs 2,000 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs430-450 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs 1,900 per 5kg to Rs 1,800 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs470-500 per kg, and China garlic price remained stable at Rs 2,800 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs650-675 per kg. Potato prices witnessed a reduction as it is available in the range of Rs250-450 against Rs350-500 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-110 per kg against Rs90-120, tomato prices went down from Rs1,500 per basket of 15kg to Rs 1,300 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-130 per kg against Rs110-145 per kg and onion price went up from Rs450-650 per 5kg to Rs500-750 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs125-175 per kg against Rs110-145 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs650 to Rs800 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs200-230 per kg against Rs150-170 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin witnessed an increase as they were available in the range of Rs650-700 against Rs350-450, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs145-170 per kg against Rs95-130 per kg; tinda price remained stable at Rs450 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-110 per kg; brinjal price went up from Rs300 to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs80-90 per kg against Rs75-90 per kg; cauliflower price remained stable at Rs350-400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-120 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs375 per 5kg to Rs400 which in retail is being sold at Rs90-110 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs650-700 to Rs750-800 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs175-200 per kg against Rs155-180 per kg and cucumber price went down from Rs400 to Rs200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs65-75 per kg against Rs95-110 per kg.

Radish price went down from Rs150 per 5kg to Rs100 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-35 per kg against Rs40-45 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs325-350 per 5kg to Rs200 per kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-65 per kg against Rs90-100 per kg, yam price is stable at Rs650 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-160 per kg.

Best quality Kala Killo apple is available at Rs300 per kg and normal at Rs110 per kg, best quality golden apple at Rs200 per kg and normal at Rs100 per kg, best quality white apples at Rs170 per kg and normal at Rs100 per kg.

Bananas’ price remained stable in the range of Rs80-145 per dozen as the best quality bananas are available at Rs145 per dozen and normal quality bananas in the range of Rs80-100 per dozen to Rs80-125; best quality guava is available at Rs140 per kg against Rs175 per kg and normal in the range of Rs90-110 per kg; Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs190-270 per kg; new arrival oranges are available in the range of Rs90-150 per dozen with special fruiter at Rs150 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality musami at Rs90 per dozen the cheapest; pomegranate are available in the range of Rs250-370 per kg; and various varieties of grapes are available at Rs160-350 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023