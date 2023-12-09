PFA sets ablaze 2,000kg expired meat

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday set ablaze 2,000 kilograms of expired meat as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO furnace after seizing during a raid on a slaughterhouse in Bakar Mandi.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed. He said acting on the tipoff, the raid was conducted against the supplier in Bakar Mandi and foiled an attempt to supply expired, unhygienic and sick animal’s meat stored in the slaughterhouse.

The director general said that 50 maunds of meat was to be supplied to different restaurants at cheap rates. He said that the authority also witnessed animal wastes and filth besides of an abundance of insects on meat during the raid. The use of stale or sick meat is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems.

Muhammad Asim has warned butchers to sell the meat of healthy animals otherwise, be ready to face the law. The PFA is struggling day and night to improve the food quality and to ensure the provision of standard food in Punjab, he added.

