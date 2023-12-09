BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Naval chief highlights PN initiatives in enhancing maritime, coastal security

Nuzhat Nazar Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, on Friday, highlighted the Pakistan Navy initiatives in enhancing maritime and coastal security, operational readiness, PN initiatives for supporting quality education, health sector and socio-economic uplift of the coastal community.

Participants of 6th Maritime Security Workshop visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The delegation was led by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal.

Upon arrival, a detailed briefing was given to the participants on maritime challenges in the region and responses of the Pakistan Navy including PN contributions towards the promotion of maritime awareness and prospects of Blue Economy. Later on, Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami interacted with the participants of the workshop.

During the interactive session, the Chief of Staff dilated upon issues related to maritime security and PN efforts to enhance maritime awareness in the country.

The admiral urged the participants to extend their all-out support and contribution to exploit these untapped maritime resources in their individual capacity as policymaker, investor, academia, and media influencer.

The workshop participants comprised senators, parliamentarians, policymakers, bureaucrats, academia, entrepreneurs as well as representatives from the media. The participants highly appreciated the PN role and efforts to befittingly meet maritime-related challenges being faced by the country and also proposed valuable suggestions.

