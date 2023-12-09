NAB is now on same page with PML-N: Murad

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which used to be the nightmare for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), is now on the same page with the party.

During the press conference in Hyderabad, the PPP leader Murad Ali Shah criticized favoritism in politics and stated that “during “the general elections in 2013 and 2018, the counting was just done as a part formality as the ‘favorite’ [Ladla] was already selected.”

Murad Ali Shah stated that the PPP is rejecting this ‘selection culture’ and supports the constitution, saying that “as per the constitution the government belongs to the general public of Pakistan, they are the ones to elect their representatives.” He added that the “PPP will go in the public despite not getting fair level playing field.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded its work on the general elections 2024 schedule. The ECP completed relevant work on the general elections 2024 schedule, said sources, adding that the commission prepared a draft schedule and held consultations to formally issue it.

The draft schedule for the general elections mentioned the collection of nomination papers from the candidates in the second week of December 2023.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by the third week of December 2023. It was learned that the commission would complete the deputation of returning officers (ROs) in the first week of January 2024. The final list of candidates will be published in the third week of January 2024.