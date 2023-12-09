BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Collection of Hajj application: Authorized banks to remain open today & tomorrow

Published 09 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: Branches of authorized banks to remain open on Saturday and Sunday for collection of application forms with dues for Hajj 2024.

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2024, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the request of Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has directed 15 authorized banks to keep all their designated branches open from 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (i.e. 09-12-2023 and 10-12-2023) throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has authorized 15 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, ZaraiTaraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami) to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2024 w.e.f. 27th November 2023 till 12th December 2023 throughout the country.

