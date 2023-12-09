BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Auqaf mosques in Sindh to have separate prayer space for women

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to allocate separate spaces in all mosques administered by the Department of Auqaf for women to offer prayers.

Caretaker Minister for Law and Auqaf, Mohammad Omar Soomro, chaired a significant meeting held by the Department of Auqaf. Secretary Auqaf Munwar Mahesar, Additional Secretary Auqaf, and other officials participated.

During the meeting, officers were briefed on the registration of mosques and schools, and the allocation of separate spaces for women to pray.

Mohammad Omar Soomro directed the Secretary Auqaf to designate separate areas for women's prayers in 77 mosques of the Department of Auqaf Sindh.

He was also instructed to issue a circular and launch an awareness campaign in English, Urdu, Sindhi, and Gujarati regarding this initiative.

Soomro emphasised the need to expedite the process of gathering data for all registered and unregistered mosques in Sindh. The Auqaf Department is to collaborate with relevant authorities to register mosques and schools.

Minister for Auqaf highlighted the initiation of consultative processes with stakeholders in religious affairs, urging consultations with religious scholars to introduce technical skill programs and IT courses in schools.

During the meeting, Secretary Auqaf, Munwar Ali Mahesar, mentioned that 8,903 schools are registered across Sindh, and efforts are ongoing to register more mosques and schools."

