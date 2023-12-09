BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Pakistan Print 2023-12-09

PPP has always strived to alleviate common man’s suffering: Zardari

Press Release Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

KARACHI: Former President & Co Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari has said that PPP has over the years always strived to alleviate the problems of the common man. Right from its inception, the vision set by its revolutionary leader ZAB, PPP’s slogan of “Roti Kapra Aur Makaan” lies at its core values and ethos, the fulfillment of which has cost the party dearly for which it has paid in blood of its martyrs. No party in the history of the modern world has given more sacrifices than us for the fulfillment of its manifesto.

Zardari said, PPP has continuously evolved and learnt from its experiences and we thus are ready to serve the people of Pakistan with a renewed vigor and sense of duty. A few key areas that we have highlighted for rehabilitation in the coming years are as follows.

He further said that the complete digitalization of key departments like the food, education and health to ensure transparency and good governance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

