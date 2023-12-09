BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
APNS condoles death

Press Release Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Muhammad Almas Abbasi, Publisher, Daily Azkaar, Rawalpindi.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

APNS Sarmad Ali Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Muhammad Almas Abbasi

