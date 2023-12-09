WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 8, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Dec-23 6-Dec-23 5-Dec-23 4-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105181 0.105253 0.105215 0.105128 Euro 0.810647 0.811922 0.813443 0.815518 Japanese yen 0.005155 0.005118 0.005109 0.005127 U.K. pound 0.946081 0.948272 0.949179 0.951563 U.S. dollar 0.75262 0.753314 0.752004 0.750385 Algerian dinar 0.005595 0.005602 0.005595 0.005572 Australian dollar 0.491386 0.495756 0.495119 0.499456 Botswana pula 0.055167 0.055218 0.055348 0.055529 Brazilian real 0.153775 0.153659 0.151871 0.152875 Brunei dollar 0.560527 0.562091 0.5617 0.56196 Canadian dollar 0.553519 0.554968 0.553799 0.554158 Chilean peso 0.000861 0.000862 0.000872 0.00087 Czech koruna 0.033278 0.033352 0.033388 0.033437 Danish krone 0.108737 0.1089 0.1091 0.109371 Indian rupee 0.009028 0.009037 0.009018 0.009004 Israeli New Shekel 0.203246 0.203104 0.201718 0.202369 Korean won 0.000573 0.000574 0.000578 0.000576 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44119 2.44424 2.44118 2.43711 Malaysian ringgit 0.160919 0.161206 0.161149 0.160992 Mauritian rupee 0.016913 0.016978 0.016866 0.016825 Mexican peso 0.043205 0.043624 0.043165 0.043111 New Zealand dollar 0.462222 0.463062 0.464024 0.466252 Norwegian krone 0.068971 0.06883 0.069015 0.069834 Omani rial 1.9574 1.9592 1.9558 1.95159 Peruvian sol 0.20083 0.200481 0.200745 Philippine peso 0.013605 0.013604 0.013594 0.013525 Polish zloty 0.187224 0.187382 0.188425 0.188302 Qatari riyal 0.206764 0.206954 0.206595 0.20615 Russian ruble 0.008131 0.008119 0.008211 0.008276 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200699 0.200884 0.200534 0.200103 Singapore dollar 0.560527 0.562091 0.5617 0.56196 South African rand 0.039724 0.0398 0.03995 0.04013 Swedish krona 0.072021 0.07181 0.071926 0.072036 Swiss franc 0.860235 0.861226 0.860318 0.86004 Thai baht 0.021334 0.021437 0.0215 Trinidadian dollar 0.111359 0.111496 0.111534 0.111545 U.A.E. dirham 0.204934 0.205123 0.204766 0.204325 Uruguayan peso 0.019235 0.019281 0.019199 0.019189 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

