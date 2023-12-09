WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 8, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 7-Dec-23 6-Dec-23 5-Dec-23 4-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105181 0.105253 0.105215 0.105128
Euro 0.810647 0.811922 0.813443 0.815518
Japanese yen 0.005155 0.005118 0.005109 0.005127
U.K. pound 0.946081 0.948272 0.949179 0.951563
U.S. dollar 0.75262 0.753314 0.752004 0.750385
Algerian dinar 0.005595 0.005602 0.005595 0.005572
Australian dollar 0.491386 0.495756 0.495119 0.499456
Botswana pula 0.055167 0.055218 0.055348 0.055529
Brazilian real 0.153775 0.153659 0.151871 0.152875
Brunei dollar 0.560527 0.562091 0.5617 0.56196
Canadian dollar 0.553519 0.554968 0.553799 0.554158
Chilean peso 0.000861 0.000862 0.000872 0.00087
Czech koruna 0.033278 0.033352 0.033388 0.033437
Danish krone 0.108737 0.1089 0.1091 0.109371
Indian rupee 0.009028 0.009037 0.009018 0.009004
Israeli New Shekel 0.203246 0.203104 0.201718 0.202369
Korean won 0.000573 0.000574 0.000578 0.000576
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44119 2.44424 2.44118 2.43711
Malaysian ringgit 0.160919 0.161206 0.161149 0.160992
Mauritian rupee 0.016913 0.016978 0.016866 0.016825
Mexican peso 0.043205 0.043624 0.043165 0.043111
New Zealand dollar 0.462222 0.463062 0.464024 0.466252
Norwegian krone 0.068971 0.06883 0.069015 0.069834
Omani rial 1.9574 1.9592 1.9558 1.95159
Peruvian sol 0.20083 0.200481 0.200745
Philippine peso 0.013605 0.013604 0.013594 0.013525
Polish zloty 0.187224 0.187382 0.188425 0.188302
Qatari riyal 0.206764 0.206954 0.206595 0.20615
Russian ruble 0.008131 0.008119 0.008211 0.008276
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200699 0.200884 0.200534 0.200103
Singapore dollar 0.560527 0.562091 0.5617 0.56196
South African rand 0.039724 0.0398 0.03995 0.04013
Swedish krona 0.072021 0.07181 0.071926 0.072036
Swiss franc 0.860235 0.861226 0.860318 0.86004
Thai baht 0.021334 0.021437 0.0215
Trinidadian dollar 0.111359 0.111496 0.111534 0.111545
U.A.E. dirham 0.204934 0.205123 0.204766 0.204325
Uruguayan peso 0.019235 0.019281 0.019199 0.019189
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments