ADB approves $400 million loan to Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday it has approved a $400 million policy-based loan to support climate adaptation in Bangladesh.
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday it has approved a $400 million policy-based loan to support climate adaptation in Bangladesh.
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Dec 8
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
5
▲ 1.00 (25.00%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Dec 8
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
2.44
▲ 0.40 (19.61%)
|
Punjab Mod / Dec 8
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
1.98
▲ 0.27 (15.79%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Dec 8
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
8.35
▲ 1.00 (13.61%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Dec 8
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
8.80
▲ 1.00 (12.82%)
|
F.Treet Manuf / Dec 8
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
4.60
▲ 0.50 (12.20%)
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 8
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
4.45
▲ 0.48 (12.09%)
|
Samba Bank / Dec 8
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
9.35
▲ 1.00 (11.98%)
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 8
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
9.72
▲ 1.00 (11.47%)
|
Dewan Textile / Dec 8
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
4.75
▲ 0.47 (10.98%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Dec 8
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
5.74
▼ -1.00 (-14.84%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Dec 8
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
5.05
▼ -0.49 (-8.84%)
|
Supernet Ltd. / Dec 8
Supernet Limited(GEMSPNL)
|
12.90
▼ -1.05 (-7.53%)
|
Universal Network (GEM) / Dec 8
Universal Network Systems Limited (GEM)(GEMUNSL)
|
23.53
▼ -1.91 (-7.51%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Dec 8
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
10.54
▼ -0.81 (-7.14%)
|
Trust Mod. / Dec 8
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
2
▼ -0.15 (-6.98%)
|
LSE Propetech / Dec 8
LSE Propetech Limited(LSEPL)
|
4.46
▼ -0.33 (-6.89%)
|
Ismail Ind. / Dec 8
Ismail Industries Limited(ISIL)
|
1300
▼ -95.00 (-6.81%)
|
Kohat Textile / Dec 8
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
18.31
▼ -1.19 (-6.10%)
|
Hoechst Pak. / Dec 8
Hoechst Pakistan Limited(HPL)
|
1200
▼ -77.00 (-6.03%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 8
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
341,598,066
▲ 0.48
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 8
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
98,899,853
▲ 0.02
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 8
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
97,311,739
▲ 0.04
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 8
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
60,506,500
▲ 0.27
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 8
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
57,212,000
▲ 1.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 8
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
56,298,000
▲ 0.42
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 8
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
47,608,697
▲ 0.96
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 8
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
42,544,241
▲ 1.23
|
Hum Network / Dec 8
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
40,175,500
▲ 0.07
|
TPL Properties / Dec 8
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
36,065,929
▲ 0.08
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 8
|
284.30
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 8
|
283.95
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 8
|
143.72
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 8
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 8
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Dec 8
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 7
|
5.48
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 7
|
4585.59
|
Nasdaq / Dec 7
|
14340
|
Dow Jones / Dec 7
|
36117.38
|
India Sensex / Dec 8
|
69810.76
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 8
|
32305.33
|
Hang Seng / Dec 8
|
16275.13
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 8
|
7514.73
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 8
|
16654.79
|
France CAC40 / Dec 8
|
7458.02
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 7
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 7
|
187671
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 8
|
70.35
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 8
|
2031.22
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 8
|
82.72
Comments