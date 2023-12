NEW DELHI: India’s purchases of Russian oil could rise due to easing global oil prices, a senior government official said on Friday.

A retreat in crude prices will bring down the price of Russian oil to below $60 a barrel cap imposed by G7 nations, the official said.

Russian oil sold to India at 30% above Western price cap

This would help India, the world’s third biggest crude importer, to buy more from Russia, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.