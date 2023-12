HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Friday with a small gain, paring some of the week’s losses, as investors keenly await the release of key US inflation data due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.17 percent, or 27.55 points, to 16,373.44.

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 0.82 points to 2,965.39, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also flat, inching up 0.55 points to 1,850.75.