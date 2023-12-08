BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
British HC meets Fazl

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, Thursday, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence to discuss various issues including the return of Afghan refugees, women’s education in Afghanistan, and others.

According to JUI spokesperson, during the meeting, the JUI chief highlighted the alarming statistics of casualties in Gaza, emphasizing the need for a revaluation of the West’s stance on Israel. “20,000 civilians including 4,000 women and 6,000 children have fallen victim to the bombs in Gaza, yet the West continues to support Israel,” asserted Maulana Fazl.

He called for an immediate cessation of the Gaza massacre and the violation of human rights in the name of “peace”. The British High Commissioner sought Maulana Fazl’s party’s support for women’s education in Afghanistan.

Responding to that the JUI chief extended full support for women’s education, but highlighted the cultural differences between the West and Islam. He urged the international community to recognise the cultural nuances of Afghanistan, emphasizing that efforts toward women’s education should be considerate of the Islamic and Pashtun background prevalent in the region.

