LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will proceed with a petition of former Chairman PTI Imran Khan challenging the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asking PTI for its intra party re-election on Friday (today).

The petitioner contended that PTI held its elections on June 10 last but the ECP rejected the same and asked the PTI to hold fresh intra-party elections again within 20 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023