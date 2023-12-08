Prince Harry says UK not safe for him and family without security

LONDON: Prince Harry believes he was forced to leave the UK and that he and his family can never feel safe during visits home without adequate security, a court was told Thursday.

The youngest son of King Charles III quit the British royal family with his wife Meghan in early 2020, and moved to north America, eventually settling in California.

He has brought a case against the British government at the High Court in London after his UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed.

A hearing has been taking place since Tuesday, with only the opening and closing session open to the media and public for security reasons.

On Thursday, his lawyer Shaheed Fatima said Harry did not accept that he chose to stop being a “full-time working member of the royal family”.

Fatima read his written statement to the court, which said: “It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.