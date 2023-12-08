Need stressed to further augment Pakistan-Iran ties

KARACHI: Hassan Nourian, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has stressed the need to further bolster robust diplomatic relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Speaking at a meeting of North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), the Consul General underscored the profound cultural ties between the two nations, especially in the region of Balochistan, where the shared border is defined by mutual cultural affinities.

He revealed plans to expand economic collaboration between Iran and Pakistan. Currently, nine border markets are operational, and an additional six are set to open, spanning a substantial 900-km area. This strategic move aims to amplify the economic activity and trade between the two nations.

Nourian proposed organising a single-country exhibition in Tehran and other Iranian cities to showcase the quality of Pakistani products, fostering awareness among Iranian consumers.

Pledging support to the North Karachi Association, he committed to providing crucial trade & exhibitions information, strengthening bilateral ties.

Highlighting the ease of travel, the Consul General assured a straightforward visa process for Iran, encouraging more frequent exchanges.

Acknowledging the current trade balance, which favours Iran, Nourian expressed a steadfast commitment to achieving a more equitable distribution of imports and exports.

“The signing of Memorandums of Understanding with key chambers of commerce signifies a deepening economic collaboration, establishing a Business Council for Pak-Iran. Additional MoUs for counterparts in Iran aim to foster greater economic cooperation,” he added.

To address trade hurdles, CG urged the establishment of a direct payment channel through the creation of a Pak-Iran Bank, simplifying payment procedures. Emphasizing the need for a “Barter Trade System” in essential commodities, he aims to foster a more efficient and mutually beneficial trade relationship.

Drawing attention to the Gas Infrastructure Pipeline, the Consul General called upon Pakistan’s government to expedite discussions, enhancing energy infrastructure. These developments signal a new era of strengthened diplomatic and economic ties between Iran and Pakistan, promising increased collaboration and prosperity for both nations.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President of NKATI emphasized the historical alliance, citing Iran as the first country to recognize Pakistan post-independence.

He detailed infrastructure projects, including the upgrading of the Quetta-Taftan highway and the establishment of new border crossing points. Negotiations on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project underscored the commitment to deepening politico-economic engagement and fostering mutual trust.

He outlined a robust strategy to boost the trade relationship, emphasising the diversification of traded goods, active negotiation of trade agreements, and the attraction of foreign investment. The strategy also focuses on streamlining customs procedures and border facilitation, with considerations for secure financial mechanisms and alternative payment methods.

“Cultural exchange, sustainable trade practices, and regular dialogues between trade officials are highlighted components of the strategy. Market research and investments in educational programs underscore a commitment to a well-equipped workforce and informed decision-making.”

Faisal Moiz said that these initiatives aim at to create a foundation for a robust and mutually beneficial trade relationship, contributing to the prosperity and development of both Pakistan and Iran. The collaborative effort reflects a shared vision for a more interconnected, sustainable, and prosperous future.

