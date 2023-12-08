BAFL 51.17 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.28%)
BIPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
DFML 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.87%)
PAEL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PIOC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
PPL 113.39 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.38%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.45 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.61%)
SSGC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TELE 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.7%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,728 Increased By 79.7 (1.2%)
BR30 23,829 Increased By 260.6 (1.11%)
KSE100 65,387 Increased By 669.1 (1.03%)
KSE30 21,859 Increased By 265.3 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-08

Copper prices firm on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LONDON: Copper prices rose in London on Thursday, halting a three-session run of declines, helped by strong Chinese export data and a weaker dollar, though other factors capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged up by 0.2% to $8,302 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. Copper, used in power and construction, is down 0.7% this year owing to a patchy post-pandemic recovery of top metals consumer China, concern over economic growth elsewhere and high interest rates.

China’s November exports grew for the first time in six months, data showed on Thursday. “That is giving the market confidence that the stimulus strategy in China is starting to work,” said WisdomTree’s Nitesh Shah. “More targeted support for the real estate sector may continue to help metal demand in China.

However, with German industrial production data coming in worse than expected, the gains in metal prices could be transitory - at least until the European Central Bank is convinced the weakness in data justifies a rate cut.” A weakening of the US currency on Thursday provided some support for dollar-priced copper, making it more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

The focus now turns to US payrolls data on Friday, which could provide signs of the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. On the technical front, copper broke through the 100-day moving average at $8,284 and was facing resistance from the 21-day moving average of $8,339.

Copper was also supported by daily LME data showing the latest net cancelled warrants — metal earmarked for delivery — in LME-registered warehouses at 6,725 metric tons. Meanwhile, LME aluminium lost 0.4% to $2,139 a ton in official activity after hitting its lowest since Aug. 21 at $2,137.5. Zinc touched its lowest since Nov. 1 at $2,411.5 and was last down 0.4% at $2,420 while lead eased 0.2% to $2,026 after hitting $2,016 for its weakest since June 8. Tin rose 0.3% to $24,650 and nickel gained 0.5% to $16,295.

Copper copper rate

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices firm on weaker dollar

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories