Punjab Police issue record 111,000 driving licenses in a day

LAHORE: Traffic Police Punjab is ensuring all possible steps for the issuance of driving license to citizens easily, in continuation of which, Punjab Police has set a record of issuing driving license to citizens in one day.

According to the details, more than 111,000 driving licenses were issued to citizens across the province on Wednesday, 6th December. This figure includes all driving licenses such as learning, national, international and renewal licences too. Around 27,000 driving licenses were issued to the citizens in the provincial capital Lahore, similarly 8113 citizens driving licenses were issued in Faisalabad, 7843 licences were provided to citizens in Gujranwala, 7597 licences were provided to citizens in Rawalpindi and 6,000 licences were provided to citizens in Multan.

On the direction of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, CCTV monitoring of all driving license centers of the province is also being done from the special data center in Traffic Police Headquarters Punjab. Licenses and challans issued every hour are being monitored under the supervision of Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig.

IG Punjab said that the traffic police offices and service centers in all the districts of the province are providing driving licenses to the citizens without any delay. In big cities, driving licenses are being issued from the police offices 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dr Usman Anwar said that citizens can easily get their driving license from any traffic police office, khidmat (service) center, or police service van. In this regard, more measures will be ensured for the convenience of citizens.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab organized a ceremony in the honour of promoted officers and officials of Tele Transport and Communication Wing at Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab pinned new ranks to more than 60 promoted officers and officials. The families and relatives of the promoted officers and officials were specially invited in the ceremony.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that on 6th December, a total of 612 officers and officials were given departmental promotion in the Telecommunication Promotion Board. Among promoted officers there are 566 wireless operators, 36 telephone operators, 09 mechanics and 01 daak runners. According to the spokesman of the Punjab Police, a total of 1569 officers and officials of the Telecommunication Wing have been promoted this year, in which 03 sub-inspectors were promoted to inspectors, 43 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspectors, 772 head constables were promoted to ASIs and 751 constables were promoted to head constables.

IG Punjab congratulated the officers and officials on their departmental promotion. He said that wireless operators are a vital unit of Punjab Police who perform a key role in day-to-day policing. The telecommunication wing of Punjab Police is being developed on modern basis.

Improved service delivery, effective action against criminals has improved the image of Punjab Police. IG Punjab said that under the Pasban project, tracker, tagging and WhatsApp facility will be available inside every vehicle.

IG Punjab said that he is grateful to the Punjab Chief Minister for providing full support in equipping the police force with modern resources. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment One Dr Inam Waheed, DIG Telecommunication Imran Ahmar, SSP Tele Asad Sarfraz Khan, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers also participated in the event.

