WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 7, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Dec-23 5-Dec-23 4-Dec-23 1-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105253 0.105215 0.105128 0.10505 Euro 0.811922 0.813443 0.815518 0.816283 Japanese yen 0.005118 0.005109 0.005127 0.005079 U.K. pound 0.948272 0.949179 0.951563 0.94929 U.S. dollar 0.753314 0.752004 0.750385 0.750605 Algerian dinar 0.005602 0.005595 0.005572 0.00558 Australian dollar 0.495756 0.495119 0.499456 0.496225 Botswana pula 0.055218 0.055348 0.055529 0.05532 Brazilian real 0.153659 0.151871 0.152875 0.152609 Brunei dollar 0.562091 0.5617 0.56196 0.561032 Canadian dollar 0.553799 0.554158 0.555716 Chilean peso 0.000862 0.000872 0.00087 0.000863 Czech koruna 0.033352 0.033388 0.033437 0.033526 Danish krone 0.1089 0.1091 0.109371 0.109505 Indian rupee 0.009037 0.009018 0.009004 0.009004 Israeli New Shekel 0.203104 0.201718 0.202369 0.20075 Korean won 0.000574 0.000578 0.000576 0.000582 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44424 2.44118 2.43711 Malaysian ringgit 0.161206 0.161149 0.160992 0.160471 Mauritian rupee 0.016978 0.016866 0.016825 0.016874 Mexican peso 0.043624 0.043165 0.043111 0.043604 New Zealand dollar 0.463062 0.464024 0.466252 0.463499 Norwegian krone 0.06883 0.069015 0.069834 0.06978 Omani rial 1.9592 1.9558 1.95159 Peruvian sol 0.200481 0.200745 0.201289 Philippine peso 0.013604 0.013594 0.013525 0.013536 Polish zloty 0.187382 0.188425 0.188302 0.188074 Qatari riyal 0.206954 0.206595 0.20615 Russian ruble 0.008119 0.008211 0.008276 0.008362 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200884 0.200534 0.200103 Singapore dollar 0.562091 0.5617 0.56196 0.561032 South African rand 0.0398 0.03995 0.04013 0.039896 Swedish krona 0.07181 0.071926 0.072036 0.071783 Swiss franc 0.861226 0.860318 0.86004 0.858227 Thai baht 0.021437 0.0215 0.021284 Trinidadian dollar 0.111534 0.111545 0.111473 U.A.E. dirham 0.205123 0.204766 0.204325 Uruguayan peso 0.019199 0.019189 0.019259 ======================================================================================

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

