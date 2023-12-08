WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 7, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 6-Dec-23 5-Dec-23 4-Dec-23 1-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105253 0.105215 0.105128 0.10505
Euro 0.811922 0.813443 0.815518 0.816283
Japanese yen 0.005118 0.005109 0.005127 0.005079
U.K. pound 0.948272 0.949179 0.951563 0.94929
U.S. dollar 0.753314 0.752004 0.750385 0.750605
Algerian dinar 0.005602 0.005595 0.005572 0.00558
Australian dollar 0.495756 0.495119 0.499456 0.496225
Botswana pula 0.055218 0.055348 0.055529 0.05532
Brazilian real 0.153659 0.151871 0.152875 0.152609
Brunei dollar 0.562091 0.5617 0.56196 0.561032
Canadian dollar 0.553799 0.554158 0.555716
Chilean peso 0.000862 0.000872 0.00087 0.000863
Czech koruna 0.033352 0.033388 0.033437 0.033526
Danish krone 0.1089 0.1091 0.109371 0.109505
Indian rupee 0.009037 0.009018 0.009004 0.009004
Israeli New Shekel 0.203104 0.201718 0.202369 0.20075
Korean won 0.000574 0.000578 0.000576 0.000582
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44424 2.44118 2.43711
Malaysian ringgit 0.161206 0.161149 0.160992 0.160471
Mauritian rupee 0.016978 0.016866 0.016825 0.016874
Mexican peso 0.043624 0.043165 0.043111 0.043604
New Zealand dollar 0.463062 0.464024 0.466252 0.463499
Norwegian krone 0.06883 0.069015 0.069834 0.06978
Omani rial 1.9592 1.9558 1.95159
Peruvian sol 0.200481 0.200745 0.201289
Philippine peso 0.013604 0.013594 0.013525 0.013536
Polish zloty 0.187382 0.188425 0.188302 0.188074
Qatari riyal 0.206954 0.206595 0.20615
Russian ruble 0.008119 0.008211 0.008276 0.008362
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200884 0.200534 0.200103
Singapore dollar 0.562091 0.5617 0.56196 0.561032
South African rand 0.0398 0.03995 0.04013 0.039896
Swedish krona 0.07181 0.071926 0.072036 0.071783
Swiss franc 0.861226 0.860318 0.86004 0.858227
Thai baht 0.021437 0.0215 0.021284
Trinidadian dollar 0.111534 0.111545 0.111473
U.A.E. dirham 0.205123 0.204766 0.204325
Uruguayan peso 0.019199 0.019189 0.019259
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
