BAFL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (7.53%)
BIPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.19%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.47%)
DFML 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
DGKC 80.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
FABL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7.07%)
FCCL 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 121.09 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.66%)
HUBC 122.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 121.85 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.69%)
PAEL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.79%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.28%)
PIOC 116.39 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.36%)
PPL 110.71 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.18%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
SSGC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.92%)
TELE 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.4%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.21%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 104.2 (1.59%)
BR30 23,568 Increased By 358.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 64,718 Increased By 800.4 (1.25%)
KSE30 21,594 Increased By 242.4 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia-Europe LNG spread at widest level in almost a year

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 07:03pm

SINGAPORE/LONDON: The Asia-Europe liquefied natural gas (LNG) spread has hit its widest level in about a year, data from S&P Global Commodity Insights showed, as congestion at Panama makes sending U.S. LNG to Asia via alternative routes a bit more expensive than normal.

The spread between the Japan Korea Market (JKM), widely used as an Asian LNG benchmark, and the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), the European gas benchmark, was assessed by S&P at $2.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Dec. 6, its widest since Dec. 31, 2021.

Spreads reflects the market-making differential between buyers and sellers of a commodity. Narrow spreads are a sign of market liquidity.

“Continued issues at Panama Canal are causing a bit of risk premium in the JKM market,” an trading source said.

“It sends a signal that more flexible LNG supply from the Atlantic Basin should be heading to Asia, as the spread currently covers the additional shipping costs.

Russia’s 2023 LNG exports to Asia via Northern Sea Route unchanged

But in reality, the bulk of flexible cargoes from the Atlantic Basin are still being exported to Europe, with the long-wait times at Panama Canal and high inventories in Asia capping restocking demand,“ the source said.

The restrictions on the Panama Canal, one of the world’s main maritime shipping routes, meant that tankers carrying LNG cargoes from the United States have to go around longer alternative routs: the Cape of Good Hope or the Suez Canal to reach Northeast Asia, taking around nine days longer.

Jake Horslen, senior LNG analyst at consultancy Energy Aspect, said that only three U.S. LNG cargoes went via Panama towards Northeast Asia/Southeast Asia in November.

“This is very low by historic standards - the average in was 12 cargoes per month in 2022 and 18/month in 2021. In 2023 so far, the average was 12/month until November when it dropped sharply to just 3,” he said.

Asian LNG demand has been tepid since early November due to solid inventories, weak industrial demand and generally mild weather.

“We still see Asia-Pacific balances quite comfortable this winter and expect only a minimal Asian call on U.S. spot LNG, but the Panama congestion makes this marginal call a bit more expensive than normal,” Horselen said.

In Europe, record gas storage inventories and strong floating LNG storage meant the continent is well prepared for winter.

S&P said that the spread between the JKM and the Northwest Europe LNG price reached $3.385/mmBtu on Dec. 6.

“It is only just at the cusp of being profitable to ship cargoes from the United States around Cape/Suez to Northeast Asia. Were the JKM/NWE spread to stay over $3.50/mmBtu for a few days, we would likely to see cargoes flow to Northeast Asia for late-January and early-February deliveries, rather than to Europe,” S&P said.

LNG LNG export LNG price

Comments

1000 characters

Asia-Europe LNG spread at widest level in almost a year

Pakistan’s future is ‘very bright’: IMF officials laud improvement in economic situation

Bulls dominate as KSE-100 hits new peak above 64,700

Inter-bank: rupee secures marginal gain against US dollar

Death toll in Gaza reaches 17,177: health ministry

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Denmark passes bill to stop Holy Quran burnings

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Al-Azizia case: IHC says will hear Nawaz’s appeal on merit

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin stress need for OPEC+ to commit to deal

Read more stories