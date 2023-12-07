BAFL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (7.1%)
BIPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.91%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.67%)
DFML 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.28%)
DGKC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (6.97%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.93%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 120.55 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.2%)
HUBC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (10.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.61%)
MLCF 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
PAEL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.05%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
PIOC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.45%)
PPL 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.98%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
SNGP 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.45%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.57%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,636 Increased By 92.5 (1.41%)
BR30 23,535 Increased By 324.8 (1.4%)
KSE100 64,630 Increased By 712.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 21,552 Increased By 200.4 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

New York’s Met takes a feminist look at global fashion

AFP Published 07 Dec, 2023 02:19pm
Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek at the MET Gala 2023. Photo: Reuters
Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek at the MET Gala 2023. Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: New York’s Metropolitan Museum has pulled the curtain back on its latest blockbuster exhibit, showcasing women couturiers many of whom have been kept in the shadows of obscurity until now.

One of the centerpieces of the ‘Women dressing women’ exhibition is a dress by pioneering African-American designer Ann Lowe who was largely ignored in her day, even though she designed Jackie Kennedy’s wedding gown in 1953.

The muslin dress is exquisitely detailed, sporting silk roses and intricate taffeta.

Three decades before Jackie O stepped out in Lowe’s masterpiece, forgotten French fashion house Premet released a dress designed by Madam Charlotte called ‘La garconne.’

Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

“This ‘little black dress,’ predates Chanel’s successful take on the garment by three years,” said Mellissa Huber, associate curator of the Met’s Costume Institute.

Through the 80 pieces by 70 creators, the exhibition also looks at the art of womenswear from the 20th Century up to the modern day, as well as the environmental advocacy of designers like Gabriela Hearst and Hillary Taymour.

“The biggest overarching takeaway is really to celebrate and demonstrate the incredible range and diversity of women designers who have been present throughout history and who have made so many meaningful contributions to fashion,” said Huber.

“We aspire to dispel the stereotypes that women are more practical than men, or that they all designed with themselves in mind.”

For women, the story begins in the anonymity of sewing workshops to which they were often relegated.

But several French women designers made their mark in the early 20th century, including Madeleine Vionnet, Jeanne Lanvin and Gabrielle Chanel

Stars shine bright in New York as Met Gala honors Lagerfeld

In handpicking outfits designed by Elsa Schiaparelli, Nina Ricci and Vivienne Westwood, the Costume Institute delved into its collection of 33,000 pieces representing seven centuries of clothing.

The exhibition, originally scheduled for 2020 to celebrate a century of women’s suffrage in the United States but delayed by the pandemic, ends on a more political note, looking at absences and omissions in museum collections.

Even as the exhibit gets under way, preparations are also in full swing for the 2024 Met exhibition and Gala, the fashion world’s party of the year – and the theme will be ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’

The Met Gala, which draws an A list of celebrities, will take place in Manhattan on May 6 to celebrate the opening of the exhibition, which the public can view from May 10 through September 2. Both are cosponsored by popular video sharing app TikTok.

The sweeping and immersive exhibition will feature about 250 garments and accessories spanning four centuries, from the Costume Institute’s vast archives of 33,000 pieces – from a 17th century embroidered jacket to an Alexander McQueen gown from spring-summer 2001 made of shells.

The Met Gala is the primary source of funding for the Costume Institute. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over the charity gala in the 1990s and transformed it into one of the world’s buzziest fetes.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Anna Wintour

Comments

1000 characters

New York’s Met takes a feminist look at global fashion

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil stages small recovery as weak economic outlook lingers

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

Read more stories