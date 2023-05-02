AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.67%)
Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 02:05pm
<p>(L-R) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: AFP</p>

(L-R) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: AFP
NEW YORK: Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were “three of us” on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 23-times major winner announced last year that she was “evolving away from tennis,” writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017.

Stars shine bright in New York as Met Gala honors Lagerfeld

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams said in a TikTok post on Monday evening.

Williams, a long-time friend of Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair, is a frequent attendee of the annual event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and on Monday donned a form-fitting black gown with a white skirt.

The Met Gala red carpet arrivals in New York City

The theme of this year’s gala was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ in honor of the late Chanel designer.

She had a friend on the red carpet, as well, with retired 20-times Grand Slam winner Roger Federer attending as a co-chair of the event.

Footage from the red carpet showed Ohanian, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Reddit, gently resting his hand on the midsection of the 41-year-old Williams.

The announcement made a return to competitive tennis appear highly unlikely for Williams, one of the most decorated athletes ever to pick up a racquet.

Serena Williams New York City Met Gala Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) Anna Wintour Vogue

