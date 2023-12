HONG KONG: Selling resumed at the open in Hong Kong on Thursday after a much-needed positive day, with traders tracking losses in New York, while attention turns to US jobs data due at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.53 percent, or 86.82 points, to 16,376.44.

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 percent, or 3.28 points, to 2,965.65, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.13 percent, or 2.44 points, to 1,852.72.