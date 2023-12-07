BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
BIPL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.03%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.51%)
DFML 19.59 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.09%)
DGKC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.53%)
FABL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
FCCL 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
FFL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
GGL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 122.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.86%)
HUBC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.07%)
HUMNL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
OGDC 123.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.77%)
PAEL 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
PIOC 117.75 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (3.55%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.05%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.66%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.53%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.07%)
TPLP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.49%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.87%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.71%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 6,677 Increased By 133.1 (2.03%)
BR30 23,849 Increased By 639.2 (2.75%)
KSE100 64,884 Increased By 966 (1.51%)
KSE30 21,649 Increased By 297 (1.39%)
Dec 07, 2023
Markets

Most Asian currencies, stocks drop; traders eye key US jobs report

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 10:36am

Most emerging Asian currencies and stocks declined on Thursday, as investors stayed cautious ahead of a key US jobs report that could give clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

South Korea’s won led the decline among currencies, falling as much as 0.9% to 1,324.70 per dollar. The unit was set to fall for a third consecutive session. The Indonesian rupiah slipped as much as 0.3%.

“The USD/KRW pair is trading towards 1,320, with KRW strength dampened by a softer RMB (renminbi) and a marked softening in Korea’s inflation,” analysts at DBS said in a note.

“Core inflation is not falling that quickly, easing slightly for November, which could underpin Bank Of Korea’s decision to hold rates for a longer period, supporting the KRW,” they added.

Data on Wednesday showed US private payrolls increased less than expected in November, in yet another sign that the labour market is gradually cooling.

Market participants will now focus on the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which is likely to give a clearer view of the Fed’s future actions.

“Thus far, however, even as labour market metrics turned out to be softer than anticipated, USD continues to rise,” Maybank analysts wrote.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, was at 104.18 at 0355 GMT.

Asian currencies ease with US jobs data in focus

Investors also digested mixed economic data from China, Asia’s largest economy, which showed an uptick in exports while imports fell sharply, suggesting that domestic demand was still subdued.

Chinese stocks fell 0.3%, while the yuan traded flat.

Other currencies such as the Singapore dollar fell for the fourth straight session, while the Malaysian ringgit and Taiwan dollar traded 0.2% lower.

Thailand’s baht and stocks were down 0.2% and 1%, respectively, after Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy reported its November inflation print at its lowest in nearly three years.

Among Asian equities, stocks in Singapore fell as much as 1.1% to a near five-week low, while equities in Taiwan , Philippines and Malaysia slipped between 0.2% and 0.6%.



