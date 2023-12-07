BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
BIPL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.1%)
DFML 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.14%)
DGKC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.25%)
FABL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
FCCL 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.32%)
FFL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.41%)
GGL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 122.29 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (3.68%)
HUBC 125.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.27%)
HUMNL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.28%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 42.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.5%)
OGDC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.89%)
PAEL 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
PIOC 118.49 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.2%)
PPL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.09%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.73%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.53%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.53%)
TPLP 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.79%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.87%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.71%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 6,677 Increased By 133.1 (2.03%)
BR30 23,849 Increased By 639.2 (2.75%)
KSE100 64,884 Increased By 966 (1.51%)
KSE30 21,649 Increased By 297 (1.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Las Vegas campus shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 10:10am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

A lone shooter opened fire on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding a fourth before the suspect was shot dead by police, authorities said at a news briefing hours afterward.

Police declined to publicly identify the assailant, going so far as to avoid any mention of the suspect’s gender, nor did they give any information about the four victims struck by gunfire - three fatally - or their connection to the university.

The surviving gunshot victim was listed in stable condition, according to Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

He said several other people suffered panic attacks during the pandemonium, and a number of officers were treated for minor injuries sustained during a search of the sprawling campus for any additional victims or suspects.

None were found.

No mention was made of a possible motive for the violence, and police did not disclose the type of firearm used. Vincent Perez, a professor at the school, known by its initials UNLV, told MSNBC by phone that he had heard a lot of gunfire before taking cover on campus.

“I would say just seven, eight shots, one after another, loud and very loud,” he said.

One dead, three injured in shooting at Ohio Walmart

“As soon as we heard that, we ran back inside and we realized this is a real shooting, and there’s an active shooter on campus.” Official details of the incident remained sketchy.

After receiving a call reporting gunfire on campus at about 11:45 a.m. (1945 GMT), law enforcement “immediately engaged the suspect in a shootout,” UNLV police chief Adam Garcia told reporters. He said the suspect was fatally shot by campus police.

“If it hadn’t been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken,” the sheriff added.

McMahill said the shooting began on fourth floor of Beam Hall, a building that houses the university’s business school, then moved to other floors before finally ending outside where the suspect was “neutralized.”

Police said the university would remain closed at least through Friday.

The UNLV campus, located less than 2 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, has a student enrollment of some 25,000 undergraduates and 8,000 post-graduates and doctoral candidates.

The sheriff said many students he encountered appeared to have been badly shaken, recalling how people were likewise traumatized in the aftermath of a mass shooting in 2017, when a gunman opened fire from a high-rise hotel window onto a music festival below along the Las Vegas Strip.

Sixty people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in what still ranks as the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in US history.

Nevada Las Vegas Las Vegas campus shooting

Comments

1000 characters

Las Vegas campus shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 64,800 after over 900-point gain

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Illegal foreigners seriously affecting Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil rebounds from six-month-low, demand concerns still cloud

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Read more stories