Britain names new BBC chairman

LONDON: Britain’s government on Wednesday chose a new BBC chairman after the previous incumbent was forced to quit earlier this year over a loan to then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Conservative government named veteran TV executive Samir Shah as its choice to replace Richard Sharp, who stood down in April, as head of the publicly funded broadcaster.

His appointment will almost certainly be ratified by a parliament committee and comes at a crucial time for the BBC, which is facing increased funding pressures.

The corporation is currently looking to make £500 million in savings and recently announced cutbacks to its flagship “Newsnight” programme.

Shah, 71, will be tasked with negotiating with the government an increase to the licence fee, which is where the BBC gets most of its funding.