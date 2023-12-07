BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Dec 07, 2023
Sports

ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan cricket team leaves for Dubai

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

LAHORE: Saad Baig-led Pakistan U-19 cricket team left for Dubai in the wee hours of Wednesday, to participate in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 8 to 17 December in Dubai, with the matches to be staged at ICC Academy Oval-1, ICC Academy Oval-2 and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In Group-A of the U-19 Asia Cup, Pakistan U-19 are placed alongside India U-19, Afghanistan U-19 and Nepal U-19. Pakistan will play their first match against Nepal on December 8, followed by a match against India on December 10 and Afghanistan on December 12. The semi-finals will be played on December 15, with the final scheduled for December 17.

At the conclusion of the training camp, Pakistan U-19 captain Saad Baig told media that the team possesses a good combination, and they will strive to secure victory in the tournament. Currently, we are fully focused on performing in the Asia Cup, and afterwards, we will aim for success in the World Cup in South Africa, he said.

Saad expressed delight at the appointment of former Test Captain Mohammad Yousuf as head coach of the U-19 team, praising him as a world-class cricketer. He claimed to feel fortunate to have Yousuf as their head coach and believes there is a lot to learn from him.

Saad also noted the team was settled and gelled together as a unit considering there haven’t been any major changes to the team, with most of the players’ part of the team over the past year.

Pakistan U19 squad: Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.

