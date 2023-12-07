Gold prices dip

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday continued to decline on the local market, but silver stood firm, traders said. Gold lost further Rs1300 and Rs1114 to reach Rs218100 per tola and Rs186986 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2048 per ounce that is supported with a $20 premium by the local market on the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was selling for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.34 per ounce, traders added.

