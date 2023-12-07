BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Sindh launches Rs50bn programme to support 1.3m mothers

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to combat child malnutrition and support maternal health, the Sindh government officially inaugurated the Mother and Child Support Program (MCSP), a groundbreaking initiative with an allocated budget of Rs50 billion.

The program, set to run from 2023 to 2027, aims to benefit 1.3 million pregnant and lactating women across 15 districts in the province, with a phased implementation strategy designed in collaboration with the PPHI Sindh as a service delivery partner.

Financially backed by the World Bank with a substantial credit of US$200 million from the International Development Association (IDA), complemented by a counterpart financing of US$30 million from the Government of Sindh (GoS), the project falls under the umbrella of the “Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh” (SSPDS).

This overarching initiative, focusing on inclusive growth and equity for vulnerable groups, emphasizes the establishment of a robust social protection delivery system and the expansion of MCSP, said an official news release issued here on Wednesday.

Following successful pilot interventions in Tharparkar and Umerkot Districts, the Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA) officially launched MCSP in six districts, namely Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tando Allahyar. The subsequent rollout is scheduled for Sanghar, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Ghotki, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Qambar-Shahdadkot Districts starting January 2024.

Commissioner Hyderabad, Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Laldino Mangi, inaugurated the program at PPHI’s Panjmoro hospital in District Matiari. Commissioner Hyderabad expressed optimism about the positive impact of the social protection concept on fundamental human development indicators in Sindh.

He expressed that the newly established social protection concept will pave the way for significantly improved mother and newborn indicators in Sindh, accompanied by a positive behavioral change among the targeted beneficiaries.

Hafiz Zafardin Qazi, Program Manager SSPDS, detailed the MCSP’s innovative approach, which offers conditional cash transfers to Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLWs). These incentives encourage compliance with health check-ups, institutional delivery, birth registration, child growth promotion, and immunization.

The program also emphasizes maternal participation in counseling sessions covering essential topics such as birth spacing, hygiene, feeding and care giving practices, children’s cognitive development, and food security for optimal nutrition.

