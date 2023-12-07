Oil drops on demand worries

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell by 4% on Wednesday, and touched their lowest levels since June, as a larger-than-expected rise in US gasoline inventories exacerbated worries about fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell $2.81, or 3.5%, to $74.39 a barrel by 12:33 p.m. ET (1733 GMT).

US WTI crude futures fell by $2.74, or 3.8%, to $69.58 a barrel. “There is demand destruction coming in from the fuel side. The market is more demand focused than supply focused right now,” Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

Concerns over China’s economic health also weighed on prices, a day after rating agency Moody’s lowered the outlook on China’s A1 rating to negative from stable. US gasoline stocks rose by 5.4 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, more than quintuple the 1 million-barrel rise that analysts had expected. Crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels, far exceeding the 1.4 million-barrel drop analysts had expected.

Brent fell below $75 a barrel for the first time since early July. US crude dipped below $70 for the first time since July. On Tuesday, both benchmarks settled at their lowest since July 6, a fourth straight session of losses.

OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia agreed late last week on voluntary output cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024. This week, Saudi and Russian officials said the cuts could be extended or deepened beyond March.

On Wednesday, Russian president Vladimir Putin travelled to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to meet with the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.