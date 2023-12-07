BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-07

German coalition parties at loggerheads as budget crisis grows

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

BERLIN: Germany’s coalition partners intensified efforts on Wednesday to find a way to plug a 17-billion-euro ($18.3 billion) hole in next year’s budget after failing to resolve the crisis overnight, increasing uncertainty about financial plans in Europe’s biggest economy.

The failure of talks between coalition leaders before Wednesday means it is unlikely parliament will approve a 2024 budget by the end of the year, leaving in limbo spending plans from climate projects to benefits and for local authorities.

Social Democrat (SPD) Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greens Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the fiscally conservative Free Democrats (FDP), had hoped to get an agreement overnight to put to cabinet on Wednesday.

However, no deal was reached. Coalition sources told Reuters that while talks would continue on Wednesday, little progress had been made overnight and the parties were still far apart.

A German government spokesperson said he expected the cabinet to agree on the budget this year but declined to be more specific.

“I have learned to expect spontaneity with this coalition,” said the spokesperson.

The budget crisis arose last month when the Constitutional Court blocked the reallocation of 60 billion euros of unused pandemic emergency funds to climate projects, throwing the government’s financial planning into disarray.

At stake is funding for local authorities, businesses and federal states and the longer the wrangling goes on, the greater the uncertainty becomes.

A central question is whether to lift Germany’s self-imposed limit on net new borrowing in 2024, a move Lindner fiercely opposes.

He bowed to pressure to suspend the cap, known as the debt brake, for this year after the constitutional court ruling but on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to doing that for a fifth straight year, saying it must not become the norm.

To suspend the debt brake, the government can declare an emergency situation - such as the coronavirus pandemic or energy price spike due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - and parliament has to agree. “You cannot make an emergency situation a normal situation,” Lindner told ARD.

The debt brake is embedded in Germany’s constitution and restricts the public deficit to 0.35% of gross domestic product.

Lindner also opposes tax increases and wants to plug the budget gap mainly through cuts to spending - a fundamentally different approach to the SPD and Greens.

German budget

Comments

1000 characters

German coalition parties at loggerheads as budget crisis grows

Three projects: ADB approves $659m in financing

New FAB ED: govt initiates appointment process

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

‘Delayed’ CASA-1000 project: World Bank reluctant to arrange funds

CPEC 10th anniversary: there exists strong commitment to accelerate pace of ongoing projects

Customs values of various goods changed

Read more stories