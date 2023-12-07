PTI moves LHC against ECP’s ‘plan’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Lahore High Court against the plan of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of appointing government officers as District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) for the upcoming general elections.

The petitioner, Umair Khan Niazi, a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) contended that conducting transparent and impartial elections was the constitutional responsibility of ECP.

He said the ECP in the past had been conducting elections through DROs and ROs from the judiciary, however, there were reports that it had a plan to appoint government officers as DROs and ROs for the next polls. He contended that under the current caretaker government, the government officers as DROs and ROs could not ensure transparent elections. He, therefore, asked the court to direct the ECP to appoint DROs and ROs from the judiciary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023