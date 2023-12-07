BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2023-12-07

PSX TOP 25 COMPANIES AWARDS : Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan

Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

TEXT: I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners of the prestigious “Top 25 Companies” awards by PSX.

I also extend my profound felicitations to PSX for holding such an event to honor the Top 25 Companies. Certainly, the award connotes an uphill struggle, nevertheless, it is attainable through demonstrating exceptional performance on the selection criteria of Top 25 Companies.

It is truly a proud moment to see the winners of the Top 25 Companies Award today, the winners who once were small, nascent startups, gradually transformed into large business houses, and today, they are at the pinnacle of corporate excellence. Clearly, with genuine spirit, utmost dedication, and extreme hard work, nothing is unachievable!

These awards are being presented at a momentous juncture, as the benchmark index of PSX has scaled to an unprecedented high, surpassing the formidable 60,000 mark. The Pakistan stock market's remarkable rebound, surpassing the previous high of 52,876.46 points milestone on May 24, 2017, stands as a resounding affirmation of the country's burgeoning economic health. As the government diligently pursues economic stability and growth, the stock market is poised to remain a beacon of hope, mirroring the nation's ascendant trajectory.

I strongly encourage the PSX to invigorate the capital market by bringing in more IPOs, nurturing the Government Debt Securities segment, and introducing innovative products that will expand the investor base. It is commendable that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has been proactively championing innovation, digitization, and business facilitation to propel the growth of Pakistan's capital markets. Seizing the momentum generated by recent initiatives like the Centralized Gateway Portal, Online-Only Brokers, and the launch of Exchange Traded Funds in new asset classes is paramount to staying ahead of the curve.

Industrialization is viewed as the most important engine of economic growth of any country. The special characteristics attributed to the manufacturing sector can be interpreted in many ways, such as rapid technological changes, economies of scale, and easy integration into global production networks. A general fact is that both investment and capitalization drive technological advancement, which can be achieved by fostering participation from the public at large.

Likewise, the technology, financial and services sectorsare also considered a driving force for the economy. These sectors have enormous potential, especially in the wake of widespread use of technology by almost every inhabitant of the country. This gives rise to the existing competition and an impetus to new entrants in these sectors.

I am confident that by converting into public listed companies all these sectors can perform beyond expectations and nurture a higher level of human capital, thus resulting in the shareholders’ value maximization.

The government truly recognizes the contribution of the corporate sector to the economic growth of Pakistan. Alhamdulillah, we have successfully achieved a number of milestones lately to substantiate the claim that the economic activity in the country has surged considerably.

I once again congratulate PSX on arranging this ceremony and the Top 25 Companies on winning such a prestigious award. I wish you all the best and urge the corporate sector to continue performing at their very best in order to achieve financial and governance excellence to lead the economic growth of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

PSX TOP 25 COMPANIES AWARDS : Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan

Three projects: ADB approves $659m in financing

New FAB ED: govt initiates appointment process

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

‘Delayed’ CASA-1000 project: World Bank reluctant to arrange funds

CPEC 10th anniversary: there exists strong commitment to accelerate pace of ongoing projects

Customs values of various goods changed

Read more stories