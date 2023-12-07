Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (December 06, 2023).
Open Bid Rs 282.00
Open Offer Rs 285.00
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 7
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.47
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 7
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
525
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 7
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 7
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 7
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 7
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
84.35
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 7
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
491.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 7
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 7
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.53
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 7
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
107.42
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 7
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
143,664,783
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
56,892,842
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 7
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
54,500,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 7
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
42,648,059
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Dec 7
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
35,324,615
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 7
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
34,098,148
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Dec 7
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
28,896,273
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Dec 7
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
28,693,019
▲ 0.00
|
Ghani Global Holding / Dec 7
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
25,361,208
▲ 0.00
|
Treet Corp. (R) / Dec 7
Treet Corporation Limited (R)(TREETR2)
|
24,493,445
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 6
|
284.43
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 6
|
284.13
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 6
|
147.26
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 6
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 6
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Dec 6
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 5
|
5.46
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 5
|
4567.18
|
Nasdaq / Dec 5
|
14229.91
|
Dow Jones / Dec 5
|
36124.56
|
India Sensex / Dec 6
|
69555.66
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 6
|
33445.90
|
Hang Seng / Dec 6
|
16427.53
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 6
|
7516.04
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 6
|
16541.49
|
France CAC40 / Dec 6
|
7392.44
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 5
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 5
|
189043
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 6
|
72.27
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 6
|
2021.37
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 6
|
80.12
