BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
BIPL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.14%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
FABL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.51%)
FCCL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.57%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (3.21%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.88%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 121.01 Increased By ▲ 6.90 (6.05%)
PAEL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PIOC 113.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.35 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (8.94%)
PRL 27.82 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.96%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.97%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.81%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former champion Wozniacki handed Australian Open wildcard

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2023 03:20pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Caroline Wozniacki was awarded a wildcard to the Australian Open on Wednesday as the 2018 champion returns to Melbourne for the first time in four years.

The 33-year-old retired after the 2020 Australian Open to start a family but returned to the tour at Montreal in August.

The mother of two played her first Grand Slam in three years at the US Open and reached the last 16.

“I have so many wonderful memories of Melbourne and of course winning the Australian Open is an all-time career highlight,” said the Dane, who beat Simona Halep in the 2018 final.

“It’s obviously a tournament I feel extremely comfortable at. I love the balls, I love the court and I love the fans.

Wozniacki downs Prozorova to make winning return at US Open

“I’m truly grateful to everyone for the wildcard and having the opportunity to compete again at the AO in January,” the former number one, now ranked 242 in the world, added.

Wozniacki plans to bring Olivia, two, and one-year-old James to the first Grand Slam of the year from the Miami base she shares with her husband, the former NBA star David Lee.

The Australian Open runs January 14-28, with Aryna Sabalenka defending the women’s title and Novak Djokovic the men’s.

US Open Caroline Wozniacki

Comments

1000 characters

Former champion Wozniacki handed Australian Open wildcard

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

‘Welcome’ sign prompts closure of Afghan-Pakistan crossing

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Read more stories