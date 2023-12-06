BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
Dec 06, 2023
UK’s FTSE 100 flat as mining gains offset BAT losses

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 02:43pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat in early trade on Wednesday, as gains in mining stocks offset losses in British American Tobacco (BAT) after the cigarette maker said it would take a $31.5 billion impairment charge.

By 0807 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.2%.

Industrial metal miners led the gains, climbing 1.8% as prices of most base metals and iron ore rose.

Precious metal miners also jumped 1.2% tracking higher gold prices.

UK’s FTSE 100 slips for second straight session as financials drag

However, British American Tobacco tanked 6.3% after the maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes said it would take an impairment charge of around 25 billion pounds ($31.50 billion) as it reassessed the value of some of its US cigarette brands. Ocado Group gained 2.9% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the online supermarket’s stock to “neutral” from “underweight.”

Meanwhile, investors are watching for the November S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, due later in the day.

