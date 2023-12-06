Women’s cricket team wins New Zealand T20I series

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team achieved yet another milestone on Tuesday, defeating host New Zealand women team by 10 runs in the second T20I at the University of Otago Oval (renamed Suzie Bates Oval for today’s match) in Dunedin says a message received here.

With this win, Pakistan Women take an unassailable lead in three-match T20I series, having defeated New Zealand women, also known as White Ferns, in the first T20I at the same venue on Sunday by seven wickets.

This marks only the second win for Pakistan women’s team over third-ranked New Zealand. Also, they become the first Asian side to beat New Zealand in a T20I series.

After being asked to bat, Pakistan scored 137 for six in their allotted 20 overs, the highest score against New Zealand in this format, Muneeba Ali top-scored for the side with 35 off 28 balls, hitting six fours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023