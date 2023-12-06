PN inducts 5th ATR aircraft into its fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy (PN) has inducted 5th ATR aircraft into its fleet and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was Chief Guest of the induction ceremony held at Naval Aviation Base PNS Mehran, Karachi.

The newly inducted ATR aircraft, acquired from PIA, was equipped with day and night flying capability to undertake ferry, logistics support, Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC), General Evacuation (GENEVAC) and training missions.

Pakistan Navy was in the process of acquiring ATR aircrafts from various sources and was modernizing them to carryout maritime reconnaissance and antisubmarine warfare missions at sea. Being a commercial aircraft it has very low operating cost as compared to tailor made military aircraft. This was the 5th aircraft which has been acquired for the purpose.

Addressing the ceremony, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted the importance of evolving geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean Region and emphasized the need to have a potent naval force in order to counter emerging challenges. He underlined the significance of strong maritime defence for Pakistan and reiterated that induction of modern aircraft will enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding our maritime frontiers.