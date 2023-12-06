BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
TVET Incubation Centre set up

Press Release Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

KARACHI: The launch ceremony of EMERGE, Pakistan’s first technical and vocational education and training (TVET) Incubation Centre was held recently. This initiative is a collaboration between The Hunar Foundation (THF) and Amir Sultan Chinoy Foundation (ASCF).

The establishment of EMERGE on THF’s Korangi campus was announced. The incubation centre has been set up with the aim to combine entrepreneurial learning, industry insights and practices within the curriculum. In addition, the faculty and mentors will aid in accelerating entrepreneurial learning.

As part of the MoU signed between THF and ASCF earlier during 2023, EMERGE has been established with a donation provided by the ASCF with a vision to promote entrepreneurship and empower the youth of Pakistan.

“EMERGE will serve as a launch pad for young entrepreneurs. It is a space set to empower students through their incubation projects and help make a social and economic impact,” said Samir M Chinoy, Chairman – ASCF who was present at the launch ceremony.

Eligible contestants include current students of THF. Student proposals reviewed and judged under the criteria of relevance, marketability, and social and environmental awareness by THF.

“EMERGE aims to enable our youth with the power to establish their own enterprises, thus reviving the worsening unemployment situation and providing sustainability to the economic infrastructure in the long run,” said THF CEO Tahir Javaid.

Through the collaboration between THF and ASCF, EMERGE is set to strengthen empowerment opportunities that can be sustained over time.

