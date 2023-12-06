BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-06

PTI crossed ‘red line’ on May 9: Ahsan

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Tuesday that the PTI crossed red line on May 9 and also hatched a conspiracy to divide the army.

While talking to media after the party’s parliamentary board meeting at Model Town, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N had delivered in the past and would steer the country out of prevailing crises. “The PML-N is fully prepared for the forthcoming elections and would emerge victorious,” he said.

Responding to a query, he said, the ‘so-called change’ brought in the country pushed it back to 25 years. There is no comparison of services rendered by the PML-N government with that of PTI government which only caused manifold problems.

There were statements of the PTI leaders that Pakistan was at the brink of default, he said. “It was Shehbaz-led government which saved the country from imminent default.”

Ahsan said party candidates for forthcoming elections are being selected in a transparent manner. “If we wanted a secured Pakistan, we needed such a government which could put the country’s economy on right track,” he said.

PML-N KP President Amir Muqam told media that there were 45 NA and 125 seats of provincial assembly in the assembly and the PML-N parliamentary board is deciding about the candidates keeping in view their performance.

He said credit goes to the PML-N which overcame the problem of terrorism in the past. “KP was stronghold of the PML-N in the past and would remain so in times to come.” He said, “The PTI should present all those who are involved in May 9 incidents, the PTI should also seek pardon over May 9 incidents from the nation, army and Shuhuda.”

Amir Muqam also blamed the PTI for humiliating the institutions under a conspiracy. Firstly, the PTI humiliated the parliament and afterward committed May 9 incidents. He was of the view that sanctity of the institutions is must to maintain writ of the government.

Earlier PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif co-chaired the party parliamentary board meeting and conducted interviews of the candidates from NA and KP assemblies.

The sources claimed that the names of the candidates were finalised and their names will be formally announced in due course of time. Among others, Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz, Amir Muqam, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Mian Javed Latif were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ahsan iqbal PTI PMLN Amir Muqam May 9

Comments

1000 characters

PTI crossed ‘red line’ on May 9: Ahsan

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read more stories