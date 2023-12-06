PTI crossed ‘red line’ on May 9: Ahsan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Tuesday that the PTI crossed red line on May 9 and also hatched a conspiracy to divide the army.

While talking to media after the party’s parliamentary board meeting at Model Town, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N had delivered in the past and would steer the country out of prevailing crises. “The PML-N is fully prepared for the forthcoming elections and would emerge victorious,” he said.

Responding to a query, he said, the ‘so-called change’ brought in the country pushed it back to 25 years. There is no comparison of services rendered by the PML-N government with that of PTI government which only caused manifold problems.

There were statements of the PTI leaders that Pakistan was at the brink of default, he said. “It was Shehbaz-led government which saved the country from imminent default.”

Ahsan said party candidates for forthcoming elections are being selected in a transparent manner. “If we wanted a secured Pakistan, we needed such a government which could put the country’s economy on right track,” he said.

PML-N KP President Amir Muqam told media that there were 45 NA and 125 seats of provincial assembly in the assembly and the PML-N parliamentary board is deciding about the candidates keeping in view their performance.

He said credit goes to the PML-N which overcame the problem of terrorism in the past. “KP was stronghold of the PML-N in the past and would remain so in times to come.” He said, “The PTI should present all those who are involved in May 9 incidents, the PTI should also seek pardon over May 9 incidents from the nation, army and Shuhuda.”

Amir Muqam also blamed the PTI for humiliating the institutions under a conspiracy. Firstly, the PTI humiliated the parliament and afterward committed May 9 incidents. He was of the view that sanctity of the institutions is must to maintain writ of the government.

Earlier PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif co-chaired the party parliamentary board meeting and conducted interviews of the candidates from NA and KP assemblies.

The sources claimed that the names of the candidates were finalised and their names will be formally announced in due course of time. Among others, Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz, Amir Muqam, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Mian Javed Latif were also present on the occasion.

