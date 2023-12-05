BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open lower, extending market pullback

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2023 08:05pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped for a second straight session early Tuesday as markets awaited US employment data and digested Moody’s downgraded outlook on China.

After a torrid November, stocks have pulled back to start the final trading month of 2023, with traders seeing the pause as typical after a big rally.

Markets are confident the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates further. Employment data later this week is expected to show a slowing US jobs market.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 36,051.24.

Wall St rally loses steam as data-heavy week looms

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 4,556.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 14,172.41.

Analysts cited Moody’s downcast appraisal of China as a drag on sentiment. On Tuesday, the ratings agency downgraded the outlook on China’s credit rating to “negative” from “stable” on the back of rising debt in the world’s second-largest economy.

Among individual companies, CVS Health jumped 2.9 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported the drugstore chain plans to simplify its model for selling pharmaceuticals.

Take-Two Interactive Software edged down 0.2 percent after a video trailer for its “Grand Theft Auto VI” game generated millions of views on YouTube. The game, featuring a first woman lead character and, is targeted for a 2025 release.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks open lower, extending market pullback

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Cotton arrival up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

KSE-100 settles shy of 63,000 after 463-point gain

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the hour': WHO

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Pakistan women’s team secures historic T20I series win over New Zealand

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Read more stories